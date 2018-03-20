Former NYC Council speaker apologizes for calling gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon ‘unqualified lesbian’

NEW YORK — Former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn has apologized for referring to former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon as an “unqualified lesbian” a day after the actress announced her candidacy for governor of New York.

In an interview with The New York Post, she noted Nixon’s support for Mayor Bill de Blasio over Quinn herself in the 2013 Democratic Primary. She referred to herself as a “qualified lesbian.”

“To be clear, Cynthia Nixon’s identity has no bearing on her candidacy and it was not my intention to suggest it did,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “I want to be clear about that. I would never, EVER, criticize someone because of their identity.”

Quinn said she believes it’s important for members of the LGBT community run for office, but that they need a background that supports leading a community.

“The real point I am trying to make is that qualifications matter and records matter,” she said. “I do not believe she has the qualifications or the record.”