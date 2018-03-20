FCC eliminates some regulations for pay phones including those in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember when phones were not portable? If you needed to make a call on the run, you had to find a pay phone.

Because of the changing communication landscape, the Federal Communications Commission recently voted to do away with a rule that required pay phone operators to audit the phones.

New York City is home to about a fifth of the remaining public pay phones. West 100th Street and West End Avenue on Manhattan's westside has two on the block. Calls can be made for free.

The City of New York has been replacing pay phones with LinkNYC kiosks. They offer free phone calls and WiFi services.