Correction Officers’ union blames mayor for uptick in assaults at Rikers

RIKERS ISLAND — Two Rikers Correction officers injured last week spoke out for the first time from the COBA headquarters in Queens Tuesday.

“I was burned with hot water on my face, my nose broken.” said an officer about an incident that happened on Saturday.

Both showed their burns, cuts and bruises from being attacked in Rikers. The officers names were withheld out of fear for their safety.

COBA President Elias Husamudeen, said “The mayor blames me for playing politics but he is doing just that disregarding safety” — referring to the mayor ending punitive segregation for violent inmates under 21 years old.

Mayor Bill de Blasio admitted alternative punishment should be figured out for Rikers to deter violence.

This comes after four officers were injured in separate incidents in the jail over the last month.