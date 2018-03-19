Winter storm watch issued for tri-state ahead of springtime nor’easter

NEW YORK — A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the region and predicted snowfall totals are climbing ahead of a springtime nor’easter that threatens to dump up to a foot of snow on parts of the tri-state.

The watch goes into effect Tuesday night and lasts through Wednesday night for New York City and northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy, wet snow is expected to blanket the area. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected on the eastern end of Long Island, the Jersey Shore and in southern Connecticut, while New York City and northeast New Jersey could get 3 to 6 inches or more.

The storm is forecast to hit on the first full day of spring, which officially begins at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

There are two systems making their way toward the northeast, but only one will pack a real punch.

By late afternoon on Tuesday, the first system will bring light snow or a mix of rain and snow, but whatever falls likely won’t stick to the sidewalks or roads.

Then on Tuesday night is when the real action begins.

The more significant storm will reach us around midnight, continue into the morning rush and last through late Wednesday.

Commuters are warned to expect difficult travel conditions during the morning and evening commute on Wednesday. There’s a chance the Thursday morning commute could be affected, as well.