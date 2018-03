BELLEVILLE, N.J. — A water main break in Belleville, New Jersey closed two streets on Monday.

South Franklin and Belleville Avenues are closed, causing Bus Route No. 92 to detour.

Belleville Ave & Franklin Ave is closed due to a water main break. — NJ TRANSIT – NBUS (@NJTRANSIT_NBUS) March 19, 2018

Belleville School #10 is closed due to the water main break, according to the Chief Education Officer of the Belleville Public Schools District.

DUE TO A WATER MAIN BREAK SCHOOL #10 WILL BE CLOSED TODAY, MARCH 19, 2018 — Dr. Richard Tomko (@BellevilleSuper) March 19, 2018

Crews are currently working to repair the break.