Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA — Video has captured a gorilla walking upright for several seconds — all to keep his hands clean, according to zoo officials.

The Philadelphia Zoo posted the video on Twitter March 5. It's since been shared or liked nearly 5,500 times.

Gorillas don't typically bipedal, a term for walking upright on two legs, the zoo posted.

Louis, however, likes to keep his hands clean.

"He can often be seen walking bipedal when his hands are full of snack or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn't get his hands dirty)!" the zoo posted.