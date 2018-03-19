Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona: police

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months. After the deadly incident, Uber on Monday said it has suspended self-driving operations in Phoenix and other cities.

Uber also tweeted that it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

The National Transportation Safety Board plans to investigate the crash.

Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We’re fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) March 19, 2018

NTSB sending team to investigate Uber crash in Tempe, Arizona. More to come. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 19, 2018