Teen arrested for stabbing man to death during Queens robbery; 2 others injured: police

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — A 16-year-old faces multiple charges after a man died and two others were injured during a robbery earlier this month in Queens, police said Monday.

Luis Paredes, 16, is being charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the March 9 incident, according to police.

Daniel Atkinson, 24, was stabbed in the abdomen and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Two others were injured — a 26-year-old man stabbed numerous times, and 23-year-old stabbed in the head and back.

The incident happened along Palmetto Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood, according to police.

Police said they later determined it was a robbery.

It is not known if the teenager was injured during the altercation.

