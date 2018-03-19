Skeletal remains found in basement of Long Island home

SOUTHOLD, N.Y. — Detectives are investigating after skeletal remains were found in the basement of a Long Island home Monday.

During an investigation into the 1966 missing person case of Louise Pietrewicz, Southold Police detectives searched the basement of a home located at 1675 Lower Road.

The current home owner, who has no involvement in the case, consented to the search. Suffolk County Police Homicide detectives assisted Southold Police by using ground penetrating sonar which led to additional digging in the basement of the home where skeletal remains were discovered.

Pietrewicz’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, William Boken, the previous owner of the home, died in the early 1980s. The basement had been searched and parts of it were dug up in 2013 with no results.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.