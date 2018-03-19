Members of 3 cocaine trafficking rings busted in NJ

NEW JERSEY — More than a dozen alleged members of several cocaine trafficking rings were busted in New Jersey, authorities said Monday.

The heads of three groups were all charged. Andres Hernandez-Diaz, 46, Julian Mirambeaux, 47 and Manuel Castillo-Concepcion, 38, in addition to 12 others, allegedly distributed cocaine and heroin in New Jersey.

During the operation, investigators seized over 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, over two ounces of heroin and over $35,000 cash.

“These narcotics trafficking operations led to addiction and violence on the streets of our state,” Colonel Patrick Callahan, acting superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said. “We are putting these groups on notice that federal, state and local authorities are working together to detect and dismantle their criminal ventures.”

The indictment against the ring allegedly headed by Andres Hernandez-Diaz charges the following defendants:

Andres Hernandez-Diaz, 46, of Plainfield, N.J.

Luis Andino, 44, of Bronx, N.Y.

Domingo Berito, 58, of Plainfield, N.J.

Rodolfo Cardona, 58, of Highland Park, N.J.

Esperanza Garcia, 42, of Bronx, N.Y.

Edwin Lambur, 39, Orange, N.J.

The indictment against the ring allegedly headed by Julian Mirambeaux charges the following defendants:

Julian Mirambeaux, 47, of Plainfield, N.J.

Elizabeth Concepcion-Flores, 38, of Plainfield, N.J. (wife of Julian Mirambeaux).

Santander Gonzalez, 60, of Plainfield, N.J.

Charlie Lopez-Rodriguez, 26, of Plainfield, N.J.

Raylimi Mirambeaux, 19, of Plainfield, N.J. (daughter of Julian Mirambeaux).

The indictment against the ring allegedly headed by Manuel Castillo-Concepcion charges the following defendants:

Manuel Castillo-Concepcion, 38, of Plainfield, N.J.

Bernardo Castillo-Concepcion, 51, of Plainfield, N.J. (brother of Manuel Castillo-Concepcion).

Mauro Collao-Villegas, 41, of Plainfield, N.J.

Elvin Maisonet, 45, of Paterson, N.J.