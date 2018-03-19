Man repeatedly robs, attacks women in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are on the lookout for a man who's attacked and robbed at least seven women in Queens over the last few months, officials said Monday.

He grabbed a 46-year-old woman by the neck in the first incident when she was walking home near Oak Avenue and Parsons Boulevard, police said. The man took her purse and then fled in a white sedan driven by another person.

Several days later, he stole a 26-year-old woman's purse. The spree continued on Jan. 11 when the man approached a 30-year-old woman from behind, grabbed her by the neck and stole her purse. He fled in a white sedan driven by another person again.

He fled in a white sedan driven by another person during the next two thefts on Jan. 23 and 25.

Only one victim was taken to the hospital. The man knocked her to the ground on March 5 when he grabbed her purse.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He's about 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing gray baseball cap, black hoodie, red jacket and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).