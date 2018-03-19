Man holds up LI McDonald’s at gunpoint, hits employee: police

UNIONDALE, NY — A Bronx man allegedly held up a Uniondale McDonald’s early Monday morning and hit an employee before emptying out the safe, police said.

Adrian Torivio, 45, walked into the Front Street McDonald’s through an unlocked door around 3:20 a.m., officials said. He forced three employees to the back of the restaurant at gunpoint, but a 41-year-old employee managed to sneak out.

Torivio allegedly hit a 47-year-old employee in her head with a hard object and took a 21-year-old employee’s phone, police said. He ordered them to open the safe.

Police showed up before Torivio was able to leave and arrested him, officials said. They recovered all the proceeds from the safe.

Torivio was charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

The woman who was hit suffered a non-life threatening head injury.