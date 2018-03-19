Governor, mayor say Federal Government not doing enough for NYC Housing Authority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The war of words and money is heating up between Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio over New York City Public Housing.

On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo was at the Taft houses in Harlem for his second visit to a New York City public housing apartment in just a week.

He again asked PIX11 News to come with him.

“I’m back," Governor Cuomo said. "It’s important to people. It's important we fix this. I am now giving $250 million more."

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio responded with skepticism.

“I think it’s great if it’s real," Mayor De Blasio said. "I’ve seen a lot of bait and switches out of Albany. Fool me once, fool me again shame on me."

Meantime, PIX11 news spoke with three tenant association who say their top concern right now is whether there is lead inside apartment in their buildings.

A spokesperson in the Mayors office says, “NYC’s data consistently show lower BLL (Blood Lead Level) among children resident in NYCHA compared to the city average.“