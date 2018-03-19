Garden of Dreams Foundation makes prom dreams come true for teens facing medical issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Prom season can be one of the most memorable times for a teenager, but when you’re struggling with severe medical issues, being able to enjoy this magical night can be a challenge.

Thanks to the Garden of Dreams Foundation, 100 tri-state area students will get the chance to have their moment. For the 50th year they will be pampered with hair and makeup, dressed from head to toe and enjoy a night of dinner and dancing at the Garden of Dreams Prom.

On Monday, 50 girls received the chance to pick out the dress of their choice at a fitting party at the PromGirl Superstore in Secaucus.

PIX11’s Lisa Mateo caught up with a few of the girls before the event.