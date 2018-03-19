East Village attacks: Man robs 2 women, punching one and cutting the other, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man is being sought Monday after attacking and robbing two women in the East Village over the weekend, repeatedly punching one and causing the other to suffer a laceration, police said.

The first victim was attacked Saturday around 12:23 a.m. in a residential building near East 13th Street and Avenue B, according to police.

The man followed the woman, 22, into the building, then threw her on the ground and repeatedly punched her, police said.

He fled with her purse, according to police.

The second victim was attacked that night, around 2:10 a.m., near East Houston and Avenue B, police said.

The man approached the 31-year-old woman in a residential building and demanded money, according to police. When she refused, police said he struck her over her left eye, causing a small laceration.

He fled with the woman’s purse, which contained credit cards and about $40, police said.

Both victims refused medical attention.

The man sought is described as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-blue sweat pants, white sneakers and a white cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).