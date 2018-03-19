Drunken driver sentenced in crash that killed Long Island grandparents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. — A bar owner was sentenced Monday in a drunken driving crash that killed a couple just minutes after the victims left a family dinner on Long Island, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

John Hartwig, 64, was given 3 1/2 to 10 1/2 years in prison for the deadly crash. He had pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol.

On the night of April 22, 2017, Hartwig was driving home from the bar he owns -- McQuade's in Lynbrook -- when he struck Melvyn and Barbara Glickman, both of whom were 77, prosecutors said.

The Glickmans, who had just finished dinner with their family at a nearby restaurant, were crossing Merrick Road in Massapequa when they were struck by Hartwig's SUV.

The driver registered a .13 percent blood alcohol concentration -- nearly twice the legal limit -- and admited to drinking at the bar that he owns before getting behind the wheel, prosecutors said.

Hartwig "is a bar owner who ought to have known better than to selfishly drive drunk. Drunk drivers do not see and react to people and everyday situations," Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. "This is the reality of drunk driving: it causes unending pain and heartbreak."