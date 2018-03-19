Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of spring with free ice cream

NEW YORK — Dairy Queen is welcoming the much-anticipated first day of spring with free ice cream.
Ice cream lovers can celebrate with a free small vanilla cone at participating, non-mall locations Tuesday.
The following Dairy Queen locations are some of those participating in the New York and New Jersey areas:
New York
- 54 W 14th St. Manhattan, NY 10011-7501
- 3095 Hempstead Tpke Levittown, NY 11756-1317
- 5366 Sunrise Hwy Massapequa, NY 11758-5327
- 321 W Jericho Tpke Huntington, NY 11743-6360
- 4005 Jericho Tpke East Northport, NY 11731-6212
New Jersey
- 513 Westside Ave. Jersey City, NJ 07304-1517
- 6903 Kennedy Blvd. North Bergen, NJ 07047-3736
- 550 Broad Ave. Ridgefield, NJ 07657-2315