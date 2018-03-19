Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of spring with free ice cream

NEW YORK — Dairy Queen is welcoming the much-anticipated first day of spring with free ice cream.

Ice cream lovers can celebrate with a free small vanilla cone at participating, non-mall locations Tuesday.

I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Come catch some summer sun on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/CfHk07mIRK — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2018

The following Dairy Queen locations are some of those participating in the New York and New Jersey areas:

New York

54 W 14th St. Manhattan, NY 10011-7501

3095 Hempstead Tpke Levittown, NY 11756-1317

5366 Sunrise Hwy Massapequa, NY 11758-5327

321 W Jericho Tpke Huntington, NY 11743-6360

4005 Jericho Tpke East Northport, NY 11731-6212

New Jersey