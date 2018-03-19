NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of spring with free ice cream

Posted 9:37 AM, March 19, 2018, by

NEW YORK — Dairy Queen is welcoming the much-anticipated first day of spring with free ice cream.

Ice cream lovers can celebrate with a free small vanilla  cone at participating, non-mall locations Tuesday.

The following Dairy Queen locations are some of those participating in the New York and New Jersey areas:

New York

  • 54 W 14th St. Manhattan, NY 10011-7501
  • 3095 Hempstead Tpke Levittown, NY 11756-1317
  • 5366 Sunrise Hwy Massapequa, NY 11758-5327
  • 321 W Jericho Tpke Huntington, NY 11743-6360
  • 4005 Jericho Tpke East Northport, NY 11731-6212

New Jersey

  • 513 Westside Ave. Jersey City, NJ 07304-1517
  • 6903 Kennedy Blvd. North Bergen, NJ 07047-3736
  • 550 Broad Ave. Ridgefield, NJ 07657-2315

 

Related stories