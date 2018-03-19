Church’s Virgin Mary statue beheaded in Suffolk County; police investigating as hate crime

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Suffolk County — Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for damaging a religious statue in Port Jefferson Station.

Police said a Virgin Mary statue was beheaded at the Church of Saint Gerard Majella sometime between March 16 and March 18.

Police are investigating the incident as third degree criminal mischief as a hate crime. They are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.