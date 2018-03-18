Mother killed, teen injured in Bronx highway crash

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — A woman was killed and her daughter was injured during a highway crash in the Bronx Saturday night.

Michelle Muccio, 44, was driving with her daughter, 16, on the I-95 shortly before midnight when another car cut them off as they were approaching exit 11 in Baychester, police said.

Muccio lost control of her SUV, struck the curb line and overturned, partially ejecting her from the vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her daughter was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle did not remain on the scene and is currently being sought, according to police.