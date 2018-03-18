Potential 4th nor’easter could bring snow, wind, rain to tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The nice, bright, sunny weather Sunday will continue into part of Monday. Daytime temperatures will still be a bit below normal though, with highs in the 40s.

Spring begins on Tuesday on the calendar but, as for the weather, winter is going to hang on.

We've been talking about a potential storm which would become nor'easter #4 and is expected to impact the area with rain/snow and wind. While the storm is still a couple days away, the latest information is showing that the southern trend has stopped and, if anything, the track of this 4th nor'easter is now

closer to our region once again.

This is not the final solution to this developing system, but as of now, it increases the threat of snow and rain. We'll also have to watch the strength of the storm because if it does become strong like the previous three, we'll also have to deal with strong winds and possible coastal flooding at high tide.

Besides position and strength, there are other factors that must be taken into account. In March, there is a higher sun-angle, the days are now longer and surface temps may be too warm, so it is hard to get snow to stick to main roads. Colder grassy areas and car tops would be the first to get any accumulation. Rain may mix in along the coast as well. All of this depends on the position and track of the storm, so we will watch it closely.

The second half of the week will be quieter but still chilly. Unfortunately, there are no signs of warm, spring weather in the near future.