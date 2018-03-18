Money being raised to pay mortgage of NYC firefighter killed in Iraq helicopter crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One the seven service members killed when a U.S. helicopter crashed in Iraq on Thursday left behind a wife and two daughters.

Sept. 11 memorial group Tunnels to Towers has donated $100,000 to pay for Christopher Raguso's mortgage. They're hoping to fundraise the rest.

Raguso, 39, was a flight engineer in the Air National Guard and in both the FDNY and the Commack Fire Department. He was one of four New York service members killed in the crash.

Lieutenant Raguso was appointed as a firefighter in March of 2005 and assigned to Ladder Company 113 in Flatbush, Brooklyn, FDNY officials said. He was cited for bravery and life-saving actions on six different occasions.

Pentagon officials have said there were no indications the helicopter had been shot down. In their initial statements, officials said the helicopter, which is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, was in transit when it went down.

To donate to the mortgage fund, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.