Man gets 5 years in pursuit, crash that injured bystander

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey man was sentenced to five years after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash that severely injured a bystander last year.

Leo Pinkson, 49, was sentenced Friday on eluding police and aggravated assault in the June 4 pursuit in Jersey City, according to NJ.com.

Cell phone video from the June 4 incident showed the aftermath of the chase — Pinkston crashed his car into another vehicle, causing it to burst into flames.

While Pinkston got away, the innocent bystander, Miguel Feliz, was seen getting kicked by the officers.

Four officers face charges in the pursuit.

Pinkston was shot in the leg. His lawyer said the crash wouldn’t have occurred if police hadn’t fired. The judge said he should have stopped when police tried to pull him over.

Associated press contributed to this report.