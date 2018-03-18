Jersey City teachers union, school district reach deal; classes resume Monday

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Teachers in Jersey City and the school district reached a deal Sunday ending a strike.

Classes were held for just four hours on Friday as teachers were on strike, but students will have normal schedules Monday. The district and the Jersey City Education Association, the union representing teachers, were at the table negotiating all weekend.

A tentative agreement was reached on Sunday night. The details were not immediately clear.

Negotiations started at 8 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Steven Fulop was in attendance “to bring them closer.”

About 3,000 teachers were out of the classroom and on the picket lines outside Jersey City schools Friday. They’d been working without a contract since the start of the school year. The last time Jersey City teachers went on strike was 20 years ago and lasted five days.

There are about 30,000 students in the school district. Some of them joined the picketing teachers on Friday.