‘Dog-in’ at LaGuardia Airport demands justice for dog who died during United Airlines flight

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — Local leaders and pets participated in a “dog-in” Saturday at Laguardia Airport, demanding justice for the dog who died in a United Airlines flight this week.

Kokito’s family was joined by Sen. Marisol Alcantara (D-N.Y.), the ASPCA, animal rights activists, and pets in Queens to protest United Airlines after the death of 10-month-old French bulldog Kokito.

During the “dog-in,” a legislation was unveiled to create a new Pet Passenger Bill of Rights called Kokito’s Law.

Kokito died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York Monday after a flight attendant allegedly insisted Catalina Robledo put their puppy in an overhead bin.

The French bulldog was barking during the whole flight, according to multiple passenger accounts, but they did not discover that Kokito died until after the plane landed.

Kokito’s death wasn’t the first pet death under United Airlines’ wing.

Data from the US Department of Transportation show that three times as many animals died on United flights last year than on all the other US carriers put together.

United has had the highest rate of pet deaths of any US airline for the past three years.