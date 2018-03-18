Correction officer beaten, burned by Rikers inmate

An inmate at Rikers on murder and assault charges threw scalding water at a correction officer and repeatedly punched him in the face on Saturday night, marking the fourth attack by an inmate in just over a month.

The officer was completing his tour in an Enhanced Supervision Housing unit at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center around 9 p.m. when he was attacked, a Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association spokesperson said. He had to be treated for 1st and 3rd degree burns and a broken nose.

COBA President Elias Husamudeen is demanding action from the city to keep guards safe.

“No more talk. No more excuses,” he said. “It’s time for you to take action against the perpetrators of this violence against us. It’s your job to keep the jails safe.”

The inmate involved in the attack had attacked a different correction officer last year, Husamudeen said.

Several days ago, a correction officer was slashed at Rikers and just over a month ago, a group of inmates attacked a guard and fractured his spine.

“Nothing has been done by the Mayor and his Correction Commissioners. It’s time for them to be held accountable and for you to use the power of your office to help protect correction officers,” Husamudeen in a statement. “How many more correction officers have to get their nose and jaws broken, have urine and feces splashed at them, and have their neck broken before you act?”

PIX11 has reached out to the New York City Department of Correction for comment.