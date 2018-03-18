Community gathers to remember, mourn teen from NJ killed in Florida school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALDWICK, NJ — Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember the short life of Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the teens gunned down during the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Close to one thousand people gathered at the Superdome where Alyssa spent four years playing soccer and training alongside her younger brothers.

“It was so special, just the outpouring of love and support from the community,” Lori Alhadeff, mother of victim, told PIX11. “They love they have for Alyssa is helping me and my family in the healing process.”

Alyssa lived with her family in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey from 2010 to 2014 and was known for her beautiful smile, big heart and competitive spirit.

The Superdome owner coached Alyssa for three years.

“I did three or four days with her each week,” Steve Goldman, the Superdome owner told PIX11. “She loved the game. She worked super hard, doing whatever was asked. She never complained, always smiled and loved being with her teammates."

The Superdome owner decided to hold a fundraiser as a way for the entire community to mourn the tragic loss of this 14-year-old student killed along with 16 others.

Shirts were sold in her memory as were strands of red hair sold for ten dollars to raise money for programs to make our schools safer.

Many of those at the Superdome knew the family or are now playing on her soccer team.

“This family could have been our family. We live in a small community,” Marla Arum, a mother at the event, said.

The Superdome fundraiser is expected to raise more than $25,000 for the Alhadeff family’s non profit #makeourschoolssafer.

“I hope no other mother goes through the pain and the anguish I feel every single day,” Lori Alhadeff said.