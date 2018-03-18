Another possible explosion in Austin, 2 reported hurt

Another explosion was reported in Austin on Sunday night injuring two people, officials said.

Emergency officials were not immediately sure if there was one or two explosions at Dawn Song Drive, but said only one incident location had been confirmed.

Names were not immediately available for the victims. Austin police referred to them as “male patients with unknown injuries.”

They later said the man were believed to be in their 20s. They suffered serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Multiple assets on a reported second explosion 4800 block Dawn Song Dr (2032) reports of 2 patients. Investigation if this is the same incident as already reported or a separate incident underway. More information to be provided when available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Two people were recently killed by package bombs in Austin. Three people were also injured in those explosions.

People are being asked to avoid the area. Residents were instructed to stay in their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.