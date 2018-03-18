Abandoned baby found on Manhattan subway platform, father arrested: police

UPPER EAST SIDE — An abandoned baby was found on an Upper East Side subway platform early Sunday.

Around 4:30 a.m., police received a call about a female infant in a stroller inside the 86th Street, Lexington Avenue 4,5, and 6 subway station in Manhattan.

The baby’s father, Joshua Perez, 26, was arrested and charged with child abandonment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Investigation revealed Perez, the baby, and the child’s mother were on the subway when the child’s parents went separated — the baby under Perez’s supervision, police sources said.

Perez told officers he allegedly fell asleep on the train and when he woke up, the infant was gone, according to police sources. It was not immediately known how the baby and her stroller were removed from the train.

Around the same time police received calls about an infant on the subway platform, they also heard from the infant’s parents, notifying police their child was missing, according to police sources.

The baby was taken to the hospital for observation before being released to her mother, said police.