1 injured in New Jersey highway shooting, officials say

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Authorities are investigating a highway shooting that injured one person in New Jersey Saturday morning, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Sunday.

Between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., gunfire came from a dark-colored SUV or pickup truck and struck the occupant of a white BMW on U.S. Routes 1 and 9 in Elizabeth near Newark before driving away, police said.

The driver of the BMW, 28, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Union County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.