St. Patrick’s Day Parade route, street closures

NEW YORK — Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue will become a river of green and thunder with the sounds of more than 100 marching bands Saturday in the 257th edition of New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. and typically lasts for nearly six hours, taking an estimated 150,000 marchers on a 1.4-mile route past Central Park, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Trump Tower.
A big event in the city since the mid-1800s, the parade has been a celebration of Irish culture and of Irish immigrants, who once faced nativist calls for their exclusion from the workforce — and from the country — when they began arriving in the city in huge numbers during the Irish Famine.
For the 167th time, the lead group marching in the parade will be 800 members of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, of the New York Army National Guard. The regiment, once predominantly made up of Irish immigrants, first led the parade in 1851 as a deterrent to anti-immigrant violence.
STREET CLOSURES
The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation:
Formation
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- 43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 44th Street
Route
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 44th Street
Dispersal
- 5th Avenue between East 86th Street and 79th Street
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 80th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 81st Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 82nd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 83rd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between east 78th Street and East 86th Street
Miscellaneous
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street