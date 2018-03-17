St. Patrick’s Day Parade route, street closures

NEW YORK — Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue will become a river of green and thunder with the sounds of more than 100 marching bands Saturday in the 257th edition of New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and typically lasts for nearly six hours, taking an estimated 150,000 marchers on a 1.4-mile route past Central Park, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Trump Tower.

A big event in the city since the mid-1800s, the parade has been a celebration of Irish culture and of Irish immigrants, who once faced nativist calls for their exclusion from the workforce — and from the country — when they began arriving in the city in huge numbers during the Irish Famine.

For the 167th time, the lead group marching in the parade will be 800 members of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, of the New York Army National Guard. The regiment, once predominantly made up of Irish immigrants, first led the parade in 1851 as a deterrent to anti-immigrant violence.

STREET CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation:

Formation

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 44th Street

Route

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 44th Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between East 86th Street and 79th Street

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

83rd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between east 78th Street and East 86th Street

Miscellaneous