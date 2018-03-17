Police search for duo who allegedly robbed Bronx pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the two people connected to a robbery at a Bronx pharmacy this month.

It was reported to police that between Mar. 10 and 12, two individuals forced open a metal gate and glass door to the Oz Pharmacy at E. 149 Street in Melrose, officials said.

When they entered the location, the duo took an unknown amount of Viagra and Suboxone before fleeing the scene.

