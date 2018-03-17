Man allegedly steals over $500 in citywide robbery spree

NEW YORK — Police are searching for the man who allegedly stole over $500 in a series of robberies in Brooklyn and Manhattan within the past two months.

Police were reported about three incidents as early as Feb. 18 and as recent as Wednesday.

During two separate incidents, the man allegedly entered two Manhattan stores and displayed a firearm, demanding money, police said. He got away with $100 from the first store and $217 from the second store.

Another incident was reported to authorities with the suspected robber fitting the same description. On Sunday, the man entered a 47-year-old woman’s double parked vehicle in Brooklyn and displayed a firearm, police said.

The victim fled the car, but the individual got away with her purse, four credit cards, four debit cards, $200 in cash and a wallet.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).