Man, 87, robbed in East Village apartment

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — An 87-year-old man was robbed inside his Manhattan apartment earlier this month.

While the victim was entering his apartment in the vicinity of East 6th Street and First Avenue in the East Village, an unknown man approached him from behind and forcibly grabbed him, police said.

The man was able to take the victim’s wallet, containing $230 in cash, and threw him to the ground before running away, said police.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspected robber is described to be about 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches with a mustache and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).