Livery cab driver shot multiple times in the Bronx: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A livery cab driver is in critical, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times and robbed in the Bronx early Saturday.

Around 12:45 a.m., livery cab driver, Jeffrey Cisnero Camacho, 26, dropped off a passenger outside of 1338 Morrison Ave. in Soundview when the male passenger opened fire, police said.

Camacho was shot seven times, and was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition, said police.

The suspected shooter fled the scene with $23, according to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

No arrests have been made. The NYSFTD of Taxi Drivers is offering a reward for any information on the incident, said Fernando Mateo, NYSFTD spokesperson.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).