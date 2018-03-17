Group sought after man, 70, injured in violent Bronx apartment robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN NEST, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the six people connected to a violent apartment robbery in the Bronx earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Mar. 7 around 12:30 a.m. when five men approached a 70-year-old victim inside a residential building in Van Nest, police said.

The group punched, kicked and struck the man with a metal object before removing an unknown amount of property from inside the victim’s apartment, according to police.

The victim was found in the hallway and taken to the hospital in critical condition with injuries to his face and head.

In addition to the group of five men, police are looking for a woman who they consider to be a person of interest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).