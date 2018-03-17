Four New York service members among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash

BAGHDAD — Four of the seven service members killed when a U.S. helicopter crashed in Iraq on Thursday have been identified as New York residents, the Department of Defense said Saturday.

The four service members were part of a seven-member team who died when the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter they were flying crashed near the city of Al-Qa’im in western Iraq.

Two of the victims were identified as New York City firefighters on Friday.

Commack Fire Department identified one of the victims as Christopher Raguso, 39. He was a flight engineer in the Air National Guard, a lieutenant with their department and in the FDNY. Lieutenant Raguso was also with Division 13 in Queens.

“Chris was always there to help anyone with anything, he would never say no,” the department said, calling Raguso “a great American Patriot, friend and brother.”

Fire Marshal Christopher T. “Tripp” Zanetis of the Bureau of Fire Investigation also died in the crash. Fire Marshal Zanetis was a resident of Long Island City and 10-year veteran.

Two more victims have been identified as:

Capt. Andreas O’Keeffe, 37, a resident of Center Moriches. O’Keeffe was an HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot and a full-time federal civilian employee. He was deployed to Iraq three times, to Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa and to Texas during Hurricane Harvey.

Staff Sgt. Dashan Briggs, 30, a resident of Port Jefferson Station. He was an HH-60G special missions aviation flight engineer. He was a full time military member and has previously been deployed to Afghanistan, to Texas for Hurricane Harvey and to the Caribbean for Hurricane Irma.

There is no evidence of enemy action involved in the crash and the incident is under investigation, according to the Department of Defense.