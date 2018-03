A fire near Long Island Railroad tracks in Jamaica on Friday was caused by improper disposal of a lithium battery, the FDNY said Saturday.

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of 3/16 5-alarm fire, 187-40 Jamaica Ave #Queens was accidental, improper disposal of lithium battery — FDNY (@FDNY) March 17, 2018

The massive blaze broke out at a a trash and recycling facility around 1 p.m. near 187th Street and 90th Avenue and became a 5-alarm-fire just before 4:15 p.m. The flames lingered for hours, causing the suspension of multiple lines Friday and creating plumes of black smoke that could be seen for miles.