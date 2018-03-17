Bronx pub hosts ‘world’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade’ to help feed the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — It is arguably the shortest St. Patrick's day parade in the world.

The route stretches a wee 47 steps out one door of the An Beal Bocht Cafe in Riverdale and in the other. It's all about Irish culture and taking care of the less fortunate here at An Beal Bocht, which is Irish for "the poor mouth."

"We contribute the money to the Aisling Irish Center that does an outreach program," parade organizer Pat Harper told PIX11. The outreach program delivers food to hundreds of people in need.

"I feel so honored, we worked so hard tirelessly all year long," parade grand marshall Maureen Lehman said.

The hope was to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for the shortest parade. While we did not see any officials from the book, we did see plenty of pints of Guinness being poured.