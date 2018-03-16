Woman mistakes jail security booth for drive thru, tries to order breakfast sandwich, gets arrested

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County — A woman mistook a jail security booth for a fast food drive thru, attempted to order a breakfast sandwich and ended in up handcuffs on Friday, according to the Suffolk County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Lizabeth Ildefonso, 44, drove up to the Riverhead Correctional Facility around 10:12 a.m. and tried to place an order for a “bacon, egg and cheese.” Deputy Sheriff Yvonne DeCaro informed Ildefonso that she was at a correctional facility and not a drive thru.

“The driver insisted that she really wanted a sandwich,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Decaro noted that Ildefonso’s pupils were dilated, her eyes were glassy and that she had a white powder residue in her left nostril. Ildefonso was arrested after she performed poorly on standardized sobriety tests and was found to be driving without a valid license, according to police.

She was charged with felony Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and driving without a license. She consented to a blood test and the results are pending.