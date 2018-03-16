The Shannon Rose gets in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFTON, N.J. – They are a local pub with Irish soul.

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub features a chef-driven, scratch-made menu that incorporates seasonal and local ingredients.

For a list of their St. Patrick's Day specials and entertainment for the holiday head, click here.

The Heritage Irish Dance Company also showed off their dancing skills this morning at The Shannon Rose for PIX11.

If you'd like to try your luck at making The Shannon Rose Irish Pub's Vegan Shepherd's Pie, check out the recipe below:

Serves 6, Prep Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Shepherd’s Pie Mix:

2 lbs Gardein Beefless Crumbles

2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

1 cup Carrots, small diced

1 cup Yellow Onion, small diced

1 ½ Tbsp Tomato Paste

¼ cup All Purpose Flour

¼ cup Soy Sauce

1 Pint Vegetable stock

1 Bay Leaf

½ cup Peas

½ cup Corn Kernels

2 Tbsp Fresh Parsley, chopped

1 tsp Fresh Thyme, chopped

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper

Cauliflower Puree:

1 large head of cauliflower

¼ cup Vegan Margarine

1 cup Vegetable Stock

1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt

¼ tsp. Ground Black Pepper

Method:

For Shepherd’s Pie mix:

Heat the oil in a large saucepot. Add the carrots and onions. Sweat over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes more. Sprinkle the flour into the pot and stir to combine. Add the soy sauce to the pot. Stir well to avoid lumps. Add the vegetable stock, bay leaf and Gardein Beefless Crumbles. Bring the mixture to the boil. Reduce the flame and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the peas, corn, parsley, thyme, salt and pepper. Pour into a deep baking dish.

For the Cauliflower Puree:

Remove the leaves from the cauliflower and discard. Rough chop the cauliflower and combine in a saucepot with the margarine. Place of medium heat and begin to sweat being careful not to brown the cauliflower. After 5-7 minutes, add ½ cup of the vegetable stock. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce the flame to a simmer. Cook until the cauliflower is tender, approximately 15 minutes. Place the entire contents of the pot into a food processor or blender. Puree until smooth, adding the remaining vegetable stock to adjust the consistency. Season with the salt and pepper. Place into a piping bag.

To finish:

Pipe the cauliflower puree on top of the hot shepherd’s pie mix in which ever pattern you desire. Place under a hot broiler for 5 minutes until the top is lightly browned. Serve immediately.