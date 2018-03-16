Queens officials call for Port Authority to regulate helicopter tours after deadly East River crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS, N.Y. — Officials in Queens are calling for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to regulate helicopter tours and routes after five tourists died when a helicopter crashed into the East River Sunday.

State Senator Tony Avella introduced legislation in the senate that would give Port Authority control over helicopters and the routes. Avella has been pushing for regulation for some time, but he said there is growing concern following the deadly crash.

“That accident could be duplicated in the future if we don’t start having some oversight about their operation," he said.

And people who live in Queens, specifically in the Whitestone and Astoria areas, say not only is it a safety issue. Many residents are fed up with choppers flying over their homes.

Avella said he is going to continue to talk with Port Authority in an effort to get the legislation passed.