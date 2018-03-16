Police identify man accused of knifepoint robberies in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police have identified the man accused of robbing two women by knifepoint in Harlem last year.

In two separate incidents in October, Shaquan Jordan, also known as Nardo Hodnett, allegedly followed the female victims, 29 and 30, inside their residential apartment buildings in Harlem, police said.

During the Oct. 18 robber, the suspected robber got away with and iPhone, $25 in cash, and her New York State ID. During the robbery he was allegedly involved in the next day, Jordan got away with the victim’s iPhone and handbag.

Police have released his identity to the public in hopes of locating him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).