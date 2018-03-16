NYPD releases surveillance video of ‘Rite Aid Skimmers’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Financial Crimes Unit of the NYPD released surveillance footage Friday of two men going into a Manhattan Rite Aid on the West Side, with one distracting a cashier by making a purchase — and the other putting a “skimming” device on a credit card machine.

There were actually two incidents at two difference Rite Aid stores.

The first happened on February 6th inside of the Rite Aid at 301 West 50th Street in the Hell’s Kit hen neighborhood. The second happened February 11 at a Rite Aid located at 2833 Broadway in upper Manhattan.

In a video released by the NYPD, you see two men entering one of the Rite Aids. The first person is a white male wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The second man, who installed the device, is wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap and carrying a small blue shopping bag. You see him remove the skimming device from the bag, while his accomplice is buying something at the next cash register.

Employees at both Rite Aids eventually discovered the devices, which can record credit card information on small computer chips located inside the skimmers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).