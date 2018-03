NEW YORK — NJ Transit has suspended service into and out of New York Penn Station between Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station during the Friday morning commute.

The suspension was announced shortly after 5:30 a.m. due to an Amtrak Portal bridge being stuck in the open position.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

NJ Transit tickets will be cross-honored with NJ Transit bus, private carriers and the Path at 33rd ST-NY, Hoboken and Newark.