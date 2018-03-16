Masked man accused of breaking into Canarsie home, hiding in shower, raping 12-year-old girl: police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a residence in Brooklyn, hiding in the shower and then raping a 12-year-old girl.

The alleged incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a home at Remsen Avenue and Farragut Road in Canarsie. Police say the masked man hid behind a shower curtain in the bathroom, then allegedly forced the girl to the ground, took off her clothes and raped her.

The girl was later transported to the hospital with a laceration to her hand.

The individual is described as 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy set and speaks with a Caribbean accent. He was last seen wearing a black face mask exposing his eyes and mouth, winter gloves and armed with a knife.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.