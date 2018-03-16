Man slashed, stabbed in front of Manhattan CVS: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man was slashed and stabbed in front of a CVS in Greenwich Village on Friday, police said.

Police said victim, 23, was approached by a man around 6:05 a.m. in front of a CVS on 5th Avenue between West 13th and 14th Streets. The man verbally threatened the victim then stabbed and slashed him several times, according to police.

Officials said the victim suffered stab wounds to his back, abdomen, chest and head. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police are searching for the man behind the attack. He is believed to be 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue overcoat, black jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).