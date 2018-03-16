× Man arrested for punching 74-year-old woman in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police have arrested the man who allegedly punched a woman in the face, causing her to fall and sprain her wrist in Brooklyn.

Kent Macdougall, 45, was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a woman in Canarsie last week, police said.

The woman was near Rockaway Parkway and Farragut Road when Macdougall punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a sprained wrist.

Macdougall was arrested Thursday and faces assault charges.