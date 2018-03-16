Jersey City teachers go on strike after contract negotiations fall through

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY — Jersey City teachers voted to strike Friday for the first time in 20 years after contract negotiations fell through.

Thousands of union members will be out of the classroom and on the picket lines outside Jersey City schools after no decision was reached on a new contract for the teachers’ union during the school board meeting.

The union had been in contract talks with the city for months — the sticking point for them seems to be healthcare.

Parents should have recieved an automated message informing them that their child’s teacher would walk off the job Friday.

The last time Jersey City teachers went on strike was 20 years ago, and it lasted five days.

According to the Jersey City Public Schools website, schools will be open with a half-day schedule as both sides continue negotiating over the weekend.

Morning and after school programs are suspended, but breakfast and lunch will still be provided for students.

Superintendent Dr. Marcia V. Lyles vowed to continue to work to come to an agreement without affecting the children.

“We will need to make provisions to ensure the safety of your children. That will be our paramount concern. I also want you to know that our negotiating team has been working tirelessly to find ways to address teacher concerns while ensuring that we can maintain the quality of our programs," said Lyles.