Invite-only video game ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ becomes global craze

NEW YORK — Video game "Fortnite: Battle Royale" is a global craze that’s still growing. Its popularity is especially strong among teenagers.

“Sometimes I’ll start at 10 o’clock just playing and I’ll look at the clock its 2 in the morning,” explained Jawad Pathan.

“It’s more popular than any game I've ever played before,” Danny Kalmowitz told PIX11.

The premise is simple: run through cities and towns gathering supplies and weapons and then fight up to 100 other players. The last one standing wins.

“Everyone wants to get those wins and brag about them they want to share it friends,” Kalmowitz said.

Fortnite was initially played on consoles like Xbox and personal computers, now its making history as one of the few console games to make the successful transition onto your phone.

“The phone that we carry is really a part of lives and so every video game company has been trying to figure out how to port the game over in a way that it works just as well and looks just as good Fortnite is really the first one to do it,” explained marketing expert Peter Shankman.

Fortnite publisher Epic Games upped demand of the cell phone version of the game by making the download invite only, “those are being very sparingly handed out,” Shankman explained.