How Monica’s Making It Happen This Week

After three months, everyday telling your stories of suffering in New York City public housing, Governor Andrew Cuomo was watching. Cuomo toured the Jackson houses in the Bronx Monday.

“It is uninhabitable,” Cuomo said.

The governor is planning on filing a state of emergency.

“Public housing investments are at record levels, while the Governor’s promises have fallen far short," spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "After three decades of Andrew Cuomo’s political involvement in New York City, we do welcome his new interest in helping our city’s public housing tenants.”

Rapper Ja Rule , a guest on Monica Makes It Happen Live, said he hopes the two powerful political powers will work together to make it happen.

“I would like to see them get it done. would like them to make it happen,” Ja Rule said.